Wife of suspected ISI agent from Pak found murdered in her house in Delhi

A woman in her mid-50s was found slain inside her residence in Central Delhi’s Chandni Mahal neighbourhood, with police suspecting that she was stabbed to death by someone she knew. She had previously been convicted on accusations of distributing fake currency for her husband, an accused ISI agent from Pakistan.

The corpse, which was in a semi-decomposed state, was found on Friday night when neighbours found the key on the lock outside the house and went inside to check a terrible odour emanating from within, police said.

‘The body has been sent for post-mortem. It looks like the work of someone she knew. A man who lived with her in this house had died some years ago. She lived alone so it could also be a case related to a property dispute,’ said an investigating officer, who asked not to be named.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Jasmeet Singh said, ‘We have registered a case of murder. An investigation is on.’

According to authorities, Mumtaz Parveen married Pakistani citizen Kamran Gauhar between 1998 and 2000. Gauhar was eventually deported to Pakistan after being convicted of terrorism and spying charges. Parveen had also obtained Pakistani citizenship through her marriage to Gauhar, but police said that she had just sought Indian citizenship. Mumtaz had moved from Karol Bagh to Chandni Mahal about 2000, as per the preliminary research.

In 2000, her husband Gauhar was detained by the Delhi Police Special Cell for providing explosives to another person and trafficking counterfeit cash at the request of the ISI. In 2004, Parveen was convicted and sentenced to ten years in jail for her role in her husband’s illegal activities.