17-year-old held captive, gang-raped by 3 in Uttar Pradesh

Mahoba: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men who held her confined in a room for a day, authorities said on Saturday.

According to police, the girl, who works for a private firm, was sexually abused on Thursday and escaped on Friday while being transported to another location. Efforts are being made to apprehend the accused who have fled the region.

Station House Officer Balram Singh of Mahoba’s Kotwali police station said that on Thursday, she was brought to a room in a lonely location at a nearby dak bungalow by a man, an employee, where she was raped by him and two of his buddies.

The officer further added that the girl also alleged that they made a video of her. After raping her, the males locked her inside and left. They returned on Friday. While one of them was driving her to another location on his motorbike, she managed to hop off the bike and yelled for help.

Police registered a case on Friday on the complaint of the girl and her family members, Singh said. The girl has been sent for medical examination.