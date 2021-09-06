Abu Dhabi Health Services Company issues new advisory

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) has suspended entry rules announced on Sunday. Seha has announced that it has suspended the decision to make green pass on their Alhosn app mandatory to enter the healthcare facilities and centres of Seha.

‘The decision pertaining to AlHosn Green Pass which we published yesterday has been put on hold until further review. Therefore, the current visitation measures will remain unchanged until further notice,’, said Seha in a public notice issued on Monday.

The ‘green status’ (green pass) on the Alhosn app appears after an individual’s negative PCR test result and remains valid for 30 days. The green pass system prohibits unvaccinated people from entering shopping malls, restaurants, cafes, retail outlets, gyms, recreational facilities and sporting activities, health clubs, resorts and educational institutions.