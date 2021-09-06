‘Bring in rain’: Minor tribal girls made to roam naked on the streets

Bhopal: Minor Adivasi girls were paraded as part of an ‘act of inhumanity’ in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, to ‘bring rain in the area’.

Taking suo moto cognizance of the incident, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) wrote to the District Collector seeking legal action against those responsible. ‘According to news published in local media, an act of inhumanity has come to the fore in the Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh. Allegedly, minor girls were seen roaming naked on the streets of a neighbourhood in the district. These women, belonging to the Adivasi community, reached a nearby temple and worshipped the goddess,’ said NCPCR.

The Commission demanded a quick response and a report on the inquiry in the matter. ‘Make sure to convey the following documents within 10 days of receipt of the letter, certificate of age to minor girls in the case, detailed investigation report of the case and other necessary documents,’ read NCPCR’s letter to the Collector.

On the pretext of ‘bringing rain in the area’, the girls were reportedly asked to roam naked. An investigation into this matter has been initiated.