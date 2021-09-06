Human trafficking: NIA files chargesheet against 13 accused in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet before a special court here on Monday against 13 Bangladeshis with illegal human trafficking of women and children from their neighboring country after crossing illegally into India.

Rafik, Sobuj Shaik, Mohammed Rafikdul Islam Ridoy, Rakibul Islam, Mohammed Babu Molla, Mohammed Alami Hossen, Mohammed Dalim, Hossain Azim, Mohammed Jamal, Enamul Haque Shuzan, Mohammed Ruhul Amin, Riday Islam and and Mohammed Milon Biswas — all Bangladeshi citizens — have been charged under the IPC, the Foreigners Act and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the NIA official said.

The case was filed in Bengaluru city in June based on a police raid at a rented house where seven women and one child of Bangladeshi nationality were rescued from the custody of four human traffickers, the official said.

Read also: MP school principal booked for making objectionable remark on girls’ dresses

According to the NIA official, it was determined that the 13 accused had illegally crossed over to India from Bangladesh, as the case had been taken over by the premier investigative agency. They were luring women from Bangladesh to India with promises of jobs. Officials said that the women were then confined to rented accommodations and subjected to sexual exploitation.

In addition, the accused have forged identity cards for themselves and their victims, with the aim of obtaining Indian identity cards, including Aadhaar cards and PAN cards, the official at NIA stated, adding that further investigations are ongoing.