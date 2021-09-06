MP school principal booked for making objectionable remark on girls’ dresses

Rajgarh: The principal of a government higher secondary school in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district has been charged with telling the students who were not in their uniform to remove their dresses, the police said on Sunday.

Three girls filed a complaint with the Machalpur police station alleging that, when they were seen wearing normal clothes, the school’s principal Radheshyam Malviya (50) ordered them to wear the uniform next time.

As per the complaint, when the girls replied that they hadn’t gotten their uniforms sewed yet as school had just started, but assured him they would by Monday, Malviya got angry and ordered them to remove what they were wearing at the time.

According to a video that went viral on social media, the complainants said that the principal described such dresses as ‘spoiling’ the boys in the class. ‘After children from the school protested, we booked Malviya on Saturday evening under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC provisions for use of force intended to dishonour, insult the modesty of woman by words, gesture, etc,’ Machalpur police station sub inspector Jitendra Ajnare said. ‘We are going to get the statement of the three girls recorded in a court on Monday. We had gone to the principal’s home to arrest him but we couldn’t find him,’ Ajnare said.

According to Rajgarh District Education Officer (DEO) BS Bisoriya, action would be taken once the Machalpur Block Education Officer forwards documents and details about the case.