‘Country’s rural society is empowering the vaccination drive’ : PM Modi praises people of Himachal

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the people of Himachal Pradesh, for not allowing any rumour or disinformation, to obstruct the COVID vaccination drive in the state. Speaking at the interaction session with the healthcare workers and beneficiaries of the COVID-19 vaccination programme in Himachal Pradesh, he said that country’s rural society is empowering the vaccination drive. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, BJP national president JP Nadda, MLAs, MPs, Panchayat leaders, attended the occassion.

‘The people of Himachal did not allow any rumour and any disinformation to hamper the vaccination efforts. Himachal is proof of how the country’s rural society is empowering the world’s largest and fastest vaccination campaign’: Prime Minister said. He also expressed happiness that even remote districts like Lahaul-Spiti, has been successful in giving 100 per cent first dose vaccine.

‘This is the area which used to be cut off from the rest of the country for months before the Atal Tunnel was built. Tourism is also getting the direct benefit of strengthened connectivity, farmers and gardeners who produce fruits and vegetables are also getting it. By using internet connectivity in villages, young talents of Himachal can take their culture and new possibilities of tourism to the country and abroad.’

The Prime Minister also said that the notified Drone rules will help in the spheres of many sectors like health and agriculture and will open doors for new possibilities. He urged the farmers and gardeners of Himachal to make farming in Himachal organic within the next 25 years and to free soil from chemicals.

He mentioned that, the central government is now going to create a special online platform for women self-help groups. ‘Through this medium, our sisters will be able to sell their products in the country and the world. They will be able to deliver apple, orange, kinnow, mushroom, tomato, many such products to every nook and corner of the country,’ he added.