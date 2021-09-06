First year medical students to be taught about RSS founder, Ambedkar: MP Minister

Bhopal: As part of the first-year foundation course, medical students in Madhya Pradesh will study about Dr. KB Hedgewar, the founder of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Bhartiya Jan Sangh president Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and Dr. BR Ambedkar, among other figures.

According to Madhya Pradesh education minister Vishvas Sarang, chapters on these luminaries, which include Swami Vivekananda, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, and Maharshi Charaka, one of the major contributors to Ayurveda, will be taught to MBBS students at medical institutions across the state.

In Nagpur, physician Keshav Baliram Hedgewar formed the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh in 1925, based on Hindutva philosophy. Deendayal Upadhyaya was a key leader of the Bhartiya Jana Sangh, the BJP’s predecessor.

The chapters will be used in the Foundation Course’s ethics section for newly admitted MBBS first-year students. The goal, according to the minister, is to raise value-based individuals who are taught about icons who battled for the country’s freedom.

‘We will include biographies of those who fought for our freedom and made a contribution to the foundation course of the National Medical Commission (NMC). The course will include the efforts of Dr. Hedgewar, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhayay, Bhimrao Ambedkar, and Vivekanand among others,’ Sarang said.

However, the state’s opposition Congress questioned the governing Bharatiya Janata Party’s motives, asking how a minister, who is not an expert in the field, can select what MBBS students will learn.

Former Pradesh Congress Committee chief Arun Yadav said, ‘Why only Hedgewar and Deendayal Ji? BJP government should also teach children about Savarkar and Godse so that they know how many times Savarkar wrote apologies to the British and Godse killed Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation.’

The next academic session for MBBS students is expected to begin before the end of the year. Every year, over 2,000 students enroll in the MBBS program in Madhya Pradesh.