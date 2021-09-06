Gulf country exempts passengers who received vaccines from GCC countries from quarantine

Manama: Bahrain has announced new entry rules for passengers. As per the new rules, all vaccinated passengers arriving from GCC countries or countries with which Bahrain has signed a mutual vaccination recognition agreement will not be required to submit a negative RTPCR result and quarantine upon arrival. They must carry out a PCR test upon arrival in Bahrain, as well as on the fifth and 10th days after arrival.

Passengers who are not fully vaccinated and those without vaccine certificates recognized by Bahrain must present a negative RTPCR result taken no more than 72 hours before departure. They must also take a PCR test upon arrival and must undergo quarantine for 10 days. These passengers must take PCR tests on days five and 10 after arrival. Children under 12 are exempted from quarantine.

Bahrain has approved vaccination certificates issued by Greece, Hungary, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Cyprus, Seychelles, Kuwait, Oman and the UAE.