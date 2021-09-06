Italian pilot breaks longest tunnel flight world record in Turkey

Istanbul: Dario Costa, a professional race and stunt pilot, set a new world record for the longest tunnel flight by plane, flying through two tunnels on Istanbul’s Northern Marmara Highway in the Catalca neighbourhood.

‘From take-off to exiting the second tunnel, the flight covered a distance of 2.26km. And in less than 44 seconds, Dario Costa had set a certified Guinness World Record plus four more,’ Red Bull stated on its official website.

Costa averaged 245 km/h when adjusting for variations in the second tunnel. Costa then performed a loop to commemorate the Guinness World Record.

Speaking about the same, Costa said: ‘Everything seemed to be happening so fast, but when I got out of the first tunnel, the plane started to move to the right because of the crosswinds, and in my head, everything slowed down at that moment. I reacted and just focused on getting the plane back on the right path to enter the other tunnel. Then in my mind, everything sped up all over again.’