‘Kulpati’ to ‘Kulguru’: Madhya Pradesh Education Minister announces new ‘reforms’

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav announced that the name of the Vice Chancellor’s post, which is currently being called, ‘Kulpati’ would be renamed as ‘Kulguru’ in the state universities. Yadav claimed that, compared to Kulpati, the word Kulguru is closer to the people, and hence he urge the Vice Chancellors to consider the name.

Yadav said that, the department has considered the change and is proceeding towards the formalities for the same. ‘This matter will go to the cabinet. If everyone’s approval is given, this name will be implemented’: he added.

According to the website of Higher education department, there are eight traditional universities in MP. Besides, 17 universities were set up under a separate Act and by other departments. Further, 32 private universities are also being run in the state, according to the Madhya Pradesh Private University Regulatory Commission. The state also has two Central universities. Minister also informed that 131 courses, which are in accordance with the Centre’s New Education Policy (NEP), will be implemented by his department as part of a ‘multi-pronged approach to take ahead our higher education system’ under the new policy.

On Sunday, Medical Education Minister of the state, Vishvas Sarang had announced that, MBBS students in Madhya Pradesh will be lectured about RSS founder KB Hedgewar, B R Ambedkar, Swami Vivekanand and Bhartiya Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyay, as part of the first-year foundation course, to assert social and medical ethics. This resulted in controversies across the state, accusing the ruling party, of thrusting its ideologies and agenda on students.