‘Nepal burns PM Modi’s effigy’: Government responds

In response to the act of burning an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest staged by the CPN-Unified Socialist student wing, Nepal’s Home Ministry called the act ‘disgraceful’. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned individuals not to conduct any actions ‘that might hurt the dignity and respect of friendly nations’.

The CPN-Unified Socialist Party is a newly formed party led by Madhav Kumar Nepal and a member of the coalition government led by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba. There was a protest against the alleged involvement of the Indian Sashstra Seema Bal (SSB) in an incident in which one Jaya Singh Dhami disappeared into the Mahakali river in the Darchuala district of Nepal. ‘The Home Ministry has taken notice of the activities of chanting slogans, holding demonstrations and protests, as well as burning of effigies to tarnish the image of the neighbouring friendly nation’s Prime Minister. The Ministry of Home Affairs strongly objects to such reprehensible and disgraceful actions,’ the ministry said in a statement.

Regarding the bilateral relationship between India and Nepal, the ministry said, ‘The government of Nepal wishes to have a friendly relationship with all friendly nations and is determined not to allow any activities that may harm the country’. After being criticized for failing to resolve the incident and for allegedly being involved with the Indian SSB, the Indian government responded, ‘We have a long tradition of solving disputes with the neighboring nation through diplomatic channels and mutual dialogue. As in the future, everyone will use diplomatic initiative and use mutual discourse to resolve disputes’.

In response to the incident, the Nepali government formed an investigation committee. The presence of Indian personnel was also confirmed by an investigation committee composed of police and bureaucrats. It has, however, failed to hold them accountable for the incident. A further warning of action from the Home Ministry followed. Those involved in such illicit activities will be punished by the Ministry of the Interior, which stated that it would take action to control the activities targeted against the friendly neighboring nation.