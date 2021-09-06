No one is above law: Chhattisgarh CM on FIR against father for remarks on Brahmins

Raipur: The state police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s father, Nand Kumar Baghel, for his statements about boycotting Brahmins, which was made recently in Uttar Pradesh.

‘I am urging all the villagers of India to not let the Brahmins enter your villages. I will talk to every other community so that we can boycott them. They need to send back to the bank of the Volga River,’ the senior Baghel had said.

The DD Nagar police registered an FIR against Nand Kumar Baghel on late Saturday night after receiving a complaint from the ‘Sarv Brahmin Samaj’ under Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different communities) and 505 (1) (b) (intent to create alarm) of the Indian Penal Code.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel emphasised that the law is supreme and his government represents everybody. ‘No one is above the law, even if that person is my 86-year-old father. The Chhattisgarh government respects every religion, sect, community and their feelings. The comment against a particular community by my father, Nand Kumar Baghel, has disturbed communal peace. I am also saddened by his statement,’ said Chief Minister Baghel.

He added: ‘Our political views and beliefs are distinctly different. As a son, I respect him but as the Chief Minister I cannot excuse his mistake which has the potential to disturb the public order.’