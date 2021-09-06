‘Post COVID fitness manthra’! Arjun Kapoor reveals his secrets

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor shared an Instagram post on battle to regain fitness, celebrating his ‘one year anniversary’ of victory over covid-19 Pandemic. He opened up about his mental and physical struggle of regaining his fitness levels in his post, sharing the traumas and experiences.

The actor shared a detailed write-up of his tough journey after contracting the deadly virus with a picture of him working out and details. “One year anniversary! Aap soch rahe hoge kis cheez ka? Koi khushiyon wali anniversary nahin hai yeh, it’s one year since I tested positive for covid-19… and it pushed my fitness level back by months. I had just started getting into a routine with Drew on zoom sessions in lockdown and boom, I got covid.’ He captioned the post.

Sharing his recovery process, Arjun added, “I took some days to get over the fact that after taking all the precautions, it happened to me. But I told myself, I will work doubly hard to not let this throw me off the rails. Clean eating & resting my mind & body was at its peak during my recovery’. He thanked his team and coach Akshay Arora, for their brilliance in making super healthy & yet enjoyable food that made him bounce back.

The actor confessed that finding a fitness routine that suited him, has always been a tricky task. ‘For someone like me – the struggle is continuous, every day counts, every training session counts. I remember being demoralized, distraught. I was just on the path to making a turnaround – emotionally, mentally, I was there to make it happen… I restarted virtual training sessions with my trainer Drew Neal immediately after I tested negative & that boosted my morale. The slow and steady road to recovery continued for a few months. It took a lot out of me and it took me a couple of months to feel that I’m on the right path to getting fitter again. Even as I began shooting for Bhoot Police I was still finding my feet again with the rhythm of work & my fitness routine. A year later I’m still a work in progress… But I’m proud of the journey, I’m happy where I’m today & raring to move forward with my newfound vigour over the last 12 months,” he concluded the post.

Fans and followers flooded the post with love and joy, appreciating him for the effort and genuineness. His friend and famous singer Armaan Malik reacted with love: ‘More power to you, bro’.

Arjun is currently working for the release of ‘Bhoot Police’, a horror-comedy movie directed by Pavan Kirpalani, which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. It tells the story of a group of ghost hunters and their hilarious adventures. The movie is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17. Arjun also has ‘Ek Villian Returns’ and ‘Kuttey’ in the pipeline on his yet-to-be released list of movies.