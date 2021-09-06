Preparing ‘kill list’ of sex workers; Taliban scouting porn sites to select targets

Kabul: Taliban is searching pornographic sites to prepare a ‘death list’ of sex workers in Afghanistan and is ‘hell-bent’ on tracking them down. Taliban killing squads reportedly has uncovered footages of Afghan prostitutes, on several porn sites. According to The Sun report, Taliban intends to ‘publicly execute’ the targets, or ‘humiliate for their pleasure” and even might be subjected to gang-rape, before being stoned or hanged to death.

Taliban declares detest pornography, and are now digging deep to find Afghan brothels to identify and murder or imprison the women who worked in them. However, the actual risk of death for these sex workers are alarming, given the movies display obvious geographical location of these brothels. According to the latest statistics, there are hundreds of sex workers living in Kabul, the capital city.

During the last Taliban regime from 1996 to 2001, many women, allegedly involved in prostitution, were handed death sentences in public. In the last 20 years, the group has reportedly continued to kill women, who maintained illicit sexual relations through brutal ways. Afghan laws also prohibit prostitution; however the penal law does not define definite punishment for the ‘crime’.