Protest intensifies against photoshoot on ‘Palliyodam’; Social media star requests apology, photos removed

Aranmula: Protests intensify against the new media star Nimisha, for taking pictures inside Aranmula Palliyodam with shoes. The Chalakudy native took a photo shoot inside the Pudukulangara palliyodam. Palliyoda Seva Sangham president KS Rajan and Secretary Parthasarathy R Pillai stated that legal action would be taken against those who entered the premises, which is generally inaccessible to women, and for wearing shoes inside.

‘Palliyodams are type of large snake boats built and used by Aranmula temple for the procession. Women are not generally allowed to enter on Palliyodams or the shacks were they are kept. Palliyodam and shacks belongs to the sole property of the community and no one is allowed to enter inside without prior permission of people in charge. Even people with access, do enter the place only after strict vows and poojas.

Nimisha, a serial actor and social media celebrity, arrived with her friend Unni from Chengannur Puliyoor. They entered the premises and took photos while doing a photo shoot with Unni’s elephant. Protests erupted after the visuals went viral in social media. The Chatayam Jalotsava Cultural Committee also expressed dissent on the matter and demanded apology.

Nimisha responded by expressing her apologies and accepting her mistakes on social media and removed the photos from sites that she posted. She expressed her unawareness about the rituals and customs and requested pardon from people for hurting their beliefs.