Rajasthan Royals and England wicketkeeper Buttler, wife blessed with baby girl

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and his wife Louise welcomed their second child on September 5. Notably, the wicketkeeper-batsman had dropped out of England’s five-match Test series against India in the middle of the series.

Jos and his wife have been blessed with a baby girl named Margot. With the birth of his daughter Georgia Rose in April 2019, the star cricketer became a father for the first time.

The Rajasthan Royals’ official Instagram page shared a handful of beautiful photos of the Buttler family. Jos may be seen posing with his newest family member in one photo. The other image was a selfie taken by the entire family. Addressing the new baby as Maggie, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise wrote: ‘Jos Baby is here! Welcome to the #RoyalsFamily, Maggie.’

The England cricketer will take a break from the field due to the birth of his second kid. Buttler played in the first three Test matches, but he opted out of the final two. Not only has Buttler withdrawn from the test series, but he has also withdrawn from the second half of the IPL 2021 season.