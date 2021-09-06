Stock market: Sensex, Nifty ends at record high for seventh day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices settled at record high for seventh day in a row. BSE sensex settled at 58,207 up by 167 points. NSE Nifty surged 54 points to close at an all-time high of 17,378.

12 of 19 sector gauges compiled by the Bombay Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth was neutral as 1,686 shares ended higher while 1,622 closed lower on the BSE.

‘Nifty 50 index witnessed some lacklustre movement and it failed to hold important psychological level of 17400. It is going to be crucial for Nifty to sustain above 17,250 in the short-term to test higher levels of 17,450-17,500. The momentum indicators like RSI and MACD are indicating positive outlook to continue’, said Ashis Biswas, head of technical research at CapitalVia Global Research.

The top gainers in the market were Reliance Industries, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Grasim Industries, Eicher Motors, Cipla, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto. The top losers in the market were Indian Oil, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, Britannia Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma, ITC, JSW Steel and HDFC Bank.