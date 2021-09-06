Wait for some more time, don’t want to close again: Maharashtra CM

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked people not to protest for the reopening of temples and other establishments/places, despite widespread worries of a third wave of the Covid-19. In his keynote presentation at the virtual Majha Doctor conference, CM Thackeray chastised Opposition leaders for demanding the government to reopen religious institutions that had been closed during the devastating second wave of Covid-19.

‘Some people are in hurry to reopen some establishments but I request them to wait for some more time ‘because we don’t want to open them and then close again if the situation gets worse,’ the CM said.

His comments came just days after Health Minister Rajesh Top warned that the state may see nearly 60 lakh cases, putting India on the verge of a COVID-19 ‘third wave.’ According to Tope, while the first wave hit about 20 lakh people, the second wave affected 40 lakh people and the third wave may touch over 60 lakh people.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister urged Mumbai residents to observe the COVID procedure throughout the festivities to prevent the problems that occurred last year.

‘There was a surge in COVID-19 cases after festivals last year. I request all of you to avoid crowding. Wearing a face mask is important even after vaccination. Cases of dengue and malaria are also increasing but their symptoms are different this time. Therefore, such patients must undergo the COVID-19 test,’ Thackeray said.