Woman beaten up by in-laws after she refuses husband’s ‘video sex demands’

Ahmedabad: A woman was repeatedly beaten by her in-laws after she reportedly refused to engage in sexual activity with her husband in Canada via video call after he requested it. Earlier this week, the woman lodged a police complaint against her husband and in-laws in connection with the case. In her complaint, the 30-year-old complainant, who resides in Ahmedabad’s Gota locality, stated that she married the accused on August 21 last year after meeting him through the community’s matrimonial organization. After the wedding, he began returning home late. Moreover, he often returned in a drunken state and harassed her.

According to the complaint, the complainant’s husband went to Canada without telling her on August 25, 2020. Upon arriving there, he began sending her vulgar messages. In a report published by The Times of India, he even asked her to have a sex chat on the phone with him and verbally abused her when she refused to do so. ‘Likewise, he made obscene demands telling me to remove my clothes before the camera on the phone. As a result of my refusal, he provoked my in-laws into beating me,’ stated the complainant, according to the report.

Afterwards, her in-laws allegedly snatched her phone to keep her from talking to her husband. Moreover, she said they demanded dowry in the form of gold and cash. The woman said she was taunted for not getting enough dowry. She further stated that she asked her husband to take her abroad. However, he rejected her request and told her that he wanted to dissolve their marriage. She went to her parents’ house on October 17, 2020. She attempted to reach a compromise with her husband’s family but in vain. Her husband and in-laws deserted her, so she decided to knock on the doors of the police for justice. She filed a domestic violence complaint against them on Saturday.