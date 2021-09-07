7 puppies burned to death in Kochi, 2 women charged under non-bailable sections

Kochi: Two women charged under non-bailable offences, for the brutal murder of seven one-month-old stray puppies, at Paravur, Kochi. Puppies were burned to death and mother dog was seriously wounded, while trying to being chased away from the locality.

Mary and Lakshmi, residents of the Colony, lit fire on wood and placed it on the stray dog, that gave birth to seven puppies on their veranda, almost a month back. The action was intended to chase away the mother dog and puppies, but went out of control. Local people noticed the incident after hearing continuous barking of dogs and lit fire, and informed Animal Welfare Department, who later arrived on spot and registered case against the women under the complaint filed by local residents.

The mother dog suffers serious injuries to her ears and abdomen, and was admitted in Paravur Veterinary Hospital, and was later shifted to shelter home. Puppies died in the incident on spot. A case has been registered against Mary and Lakshmi of the colony under non-bailable sections for violence against animals. Dead puppies were reportedly buried in the surroundings by the accused.