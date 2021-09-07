Country goes off the restricted list; Emirates says there are no ICA and GDRFA approvals required

According to a new travel update posted on Emirates’ website, travelers from Indonesia, formerly a restricted country, no longer need approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) or the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA). Passengers from Indonesia had to apply for a GDRFA or ICA approval before flying into Dubai – especially for residents. Emirates’ website for residents has however removed the country’s name from the list.

Emirates airline had said earlier that residents of Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Uganda, Ethiopia, Vietnam and Zambia will need to obtain approval from the GDRFA and ICA before flying to the UAE. These restrictions do not apply to passengers with other visas, such as a newly issued residence or employment visa, a short stay or long stay visa, a visit visa or a visa on arrival. For passengers arriving from the above-mentioned 10 countries, they must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate with a QR code issued within 48 hours of the time the sample was collected at an approved health facility.

UAE travel rules for Ethiopians

They must also present a rapid PCR test report and QR code for a test conducted at the departure airport within six hours of departure. Meanwhile, passengers travelling from countries other than these 10 destinations must have a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test certificate taken no later than 72 hours prior to departure. Passengers travelling from Bangladesh, Nigeria, Vietnam, Zambia and Indonesia to Dubai as their final destination will not be accepted for travel without completing the Covid-19 testing requirements. Indonesia has also been taken off of this list.