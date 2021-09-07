Is Nagarjuna canceling Bigg Boss 5? Naga Chaitanya and Samantha heading for a break-up? Let’s have a look…

Among the bad news for Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya fans are no doubt the rumours of their impending separation that have been swirling around for quite some time now. Apparently, too many differences have arisen between the star Tollywood couple and both of them have cited that they are no longer compatible with each other. Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are rumored to be heading for splitsvilla, with an announcement soon expected. It appears that the effects of trouble in paradise are also harming Nagarjuna, as the celebrated Telugu superstar recently cancelled the annual press conference for the launch of the new season of Bigg Boss Telugu.

The only reason Nagarjuna and his team cancelled the Bigg Boss 5 Telugu press conference was to avoid awkward media questions about their son Chay and daughter-in-law Samantha. The Bigg Boss 5 Telugu makers gave as the official reason for cancelling the event Coronavirus pandemic, which seems absurd given that all the pre-release events are going ahead as planned.

According to the latest reports, Samantha Ruth Prahu has been indirectly hinting at separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya on social media, as all efforts toward reconciliation have proved futile. A TV9 anchor, YouTube star Shanmukh Jaswanth, Nataraj Master, character artist Priya and a Youtube star are among the names expected to participate in Bigg Boss 5 Telugu this year.