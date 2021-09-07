‘Muslims and Hindus share ancestry and thus shall remain united’: RSS

Mohan Bhagwat, head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said Hindus and Muslims share the same ancestry, although some wish to insist Indians are a separate race. ‘For us, the word Hindu is synonymous with the rich heritage brought from our motherland, ancestors, and culture, and so in this context, every Indian is Hindu,’ Mohan Bhagwat said at a seminar organized by the Pune-based Global Strategic Policy Foundation.

In describing the philosophy of the right-wing outfit, Bhagwat said, ‘Those who want to break the nation try to say we are not one, we are separate. One should not succumb to it. We are one nation. We shall remain united as one nation. This is what we at RSS think and I’m here to convey this to you’. Furthermore, he said that ‘sane’ Muslim leaders must stand firm against fundamentalists, emphasizing that Muslims do not have to fear Hindus in India as Hindus do not hold a grudge against anyone.

‘Islam came to India with invaders. That is history, and it should be told that way. Modern Muslim leaders should oppose unnecessary issues and stand up against fundamentalists and hardliners. We must do this at the earliest to minimize damage to our society,’ he said. According to the RSS chief, India will become a global superpower or ‘Vishwaguru’, since Indians have always strived for the well-being of all. During the seminar titled ‘Nation First, Nation Supreme’, he said that for India’s overall development, everyone should work together.

‘For our culture to flourish, we must ensure that we do not disrespect other faiths but ensuring that Indians think of India as a dominant force instead of one particular faith like Islam. Coming and being together for prosperous India is essential for progress in the motherland’, he said.

Speakers at the event included Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd), Chancellor of the Central University of Kashmir. Arif Mohammad Khan pointed out that diversity results in a prosperous society and added ‘Indian culture treats everyone equally’. Sayyad Ata Hasnain said Pakistan has promoted terrorism in India since its defeat in 1971. After a brief lull, the efforts are likely to pick up again. Defying Pakistan’s efforts is the Muslim intelligentsia’s responsibility, he emphasized.