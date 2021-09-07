Never thought my life’s story could be shown on screen: Shankar Mahadevan

Composer-singer Shankar Mahadevan has a long list of successful soundtracks to his name, many of which have garnered him awards throughout the years. However, the artist has recently been awarded a prize that is not related to music. Decoding Shankar, a documentary on his life, received two prizes at the Cannes World Film Festival. Deepti Pillay Sivan directed the film, which has won awards for Best Indian Film and Best Biographical Film.

In a recent interview with a leading daily, when asked Mahadevan if he had anticipated this, he responded by saying: ‘We did not think that the film would make such a massive impact on audiences and critics alike. I never thought that my life’s story could be captured in a book or on the screen in a film. I’ve never given myself so much importance by dwelling on my pursuits and accomplishments.’

When the filmmaker approached Mahadevan with the concept, he had no clue how it would turn out. ‘When she narrated her idea and storyline, I was amused. But, when I thought about her idea, intention, belief and research on me, the project began to make sense. As the film started taking shape, I knew this would be one of the greatest experiences of my life,’ Mahadevan said.

Apart from Mahadevan and his family, the film features prominent actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Javed Akhtar, Gulzar, Farhan Akhtar, Aamir Khan, Zakir Hussain and Louis Banks talking about their time working with him. ‘The sheer quantity of superstars who appear in the film is astounding,’ Mahadevan concludes, ‘I’m grateful to every one of them.’