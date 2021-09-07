Sehwag uses meme featuring PM Modi to respond to India’s critics after win vs England

The former cricketer Virender Sehwag mocked people who believe India can only win on turning tracks in cricket by using a Narendra Modi meme. ‘Team India to all those who thought India is winning on Turning tracks in India and were quick to write off the team. Respect!,’ he wrote alongside the meme.

The Indian cricket team is presently in England for a five-match test series. India set England a huge win total of 368 and bowled them out for 210 in the fourth Test at The Oval, putting India 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

They were especially impressive in the second session when Jasprit Bumrah showed off his reverse swing and spinner Ravindra Jadeja continued to deliver into the rough to challenge the batters.

‘I think it’s definitely among the top three bowling performances that I’ve witnessed as Indian captain,’ Virat Kohli said after the victory, adding, ‘We knew we were in with an opportunity with Jadeja bowling from one end into the rough. The ball got scuffed up quite nicely. Our guys, when the ball is reversing enough, they become much more lethal and we exploited reverse swing perfectly today.’

Under Kohli’s captaincy, the team’s image has altered, since the team has been winning matches on fast tracks, which is usually not an Indian bastion. On turning tracks, Indian batters have traditionally shown superior footwork than other teams, but since Kohli took over, they have begun to display skills and tenacity on bouncy wickets as well.