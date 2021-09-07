Taliban announces leaders of the new ‘Acting’ Government

Kabul: The Taliban has announced the names of several ‘acting cabinet ministers’ of the new ‘acting ‘ government in Afghanistan. The new regime is to be headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund and Abdul Ghani Baradar will be the deputy leader.

Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, son of Mullah Omar, has been named as defence minister. Sirajuddin Haqqani has been named as interior minister, chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, revealed at a press conference conducted today. Haqqani, an infamous terrorist, has a $5 million US bounty on his head. Mujahid made clear that the cabinet was an “acting” government and that the group will “try to take people from other parts of the country”.

Taliban have postponed the formation of a new government in Afghanistan , claiming that they are planning to give shape to a broad-based and inclusive administration acceptable to the International community. Initially, the group was expected to announce the formation of new government, led by its co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on Friday. It is the second time that the group has delayed government formation, since the seizure of the US-backed Afghanistan government.

