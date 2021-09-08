’17 of the 33 cabinet members are in the UN sanction list’: Afghanistan’s UN representative

Kabul: Afghanistan’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Ghulam Isaczai has criticized the government announced by Taliban in Afghanistan. Ghulam Isaczai said that 17 out of 33 ministers announced by Taliban are in the UN sanctions list. Listing the members – Mullah Muhammad Hasan Akhund (PM), Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Molavi Abdul Salam Hanafi (2 Deputy PMs), Muhammad Yaqoobb Mujahid (Defense minister), Siraj udin Haqqan (Interior minister) and Amir khan Muttaqi (Foreign Affairs Minister) – Isaczai pointed out that all of these Taliban members were on UN’s sanctioned list.

‘As I speak and today, the Taliban announced their government. It is anything but inclusive’, said Ghulam Isaczai.

‘The people of Afghanistan, especially our youth who have only known a free and democratic Afghanistan, will not accept a governing structure that excludes women and minorities, eliminate constitutional rights for all and does not protect the gains of the past’, he said.

Isaczai was appointed by former President Ashraf Ghani in June 2021. His remarks were the first reaction from an official appointed by the erstwhile Ghani regime to the formation of the caretaker Taliban government.

On Tuesday, Taliban announced the government of the ‘Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’, naming Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the head of the Taliban’s decision-making body ‘Rehbari Shura’ as its interim Prime Minister.