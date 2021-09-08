Back to electoral Politics? Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya submits resignation

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya handed over her resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind, today, revealed the Secretary to the Governor B K Sant. ‘She has sent her resignation letter to the President Ram Nath Kovind today. The President is yet to accept or reject her resignation,’ Sant revealed.

Speculations arise that, Rani Maurya is likely to contest in the Uttar Pradesh State Assembly elections scheduled to be held on March 2022. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from the Dalit community, Maurya had contested in the Assembly election from Etmadpur seat in 2007, but lost, after which she became less active in political spheres.

1956 born Baby Rani Maurya had served in many political and administrative posts. She served as the Mayor of Agra, from 1995 to 2000. In 2001, she became a member of the State Social Welfare Board and a member of the National Women’s Commission in 2002. Maurya took charge as Uttarakhand Governor in August 26 2018, succeeding Krishan Kant Paul, becoming the second woman to hold the post. The only other woman governor of the state, Margaret Alva, held the post from August 2009 to May 2012.

Maurya in 1996, was awarded Samaj Ratna, followed by the Uttar Pradesh Ratna in 1997 and the Nari Ratna award in 1998.

