Delta COVID-19 variant 8 times more likely to escape vaccines’ immunity: Study

A recent study has found that the Delta version of the SARS-CoV2 virus has a considerably stronger capacity to infect and escape the immune response built up via prior infections or vaccinations.

According to a study published in Nature magazine, a team of researchers from India and other nations discovered that the Delta variation (or B.1.617.2 lineage) was eight times more likely than the original virus to evade protection obtained by AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines. In addition, persons who had recovered from Covid-19 were six times more likely to re-infect with the Delta variety.

The Delta variant also had a ‘higher replication efficiency,’ giving it a greater capacity to infect and ‘potentially explaining the B.1.617.2 dominance,’ the study said.

Also Read: Twins born with joined heads see each other for first time after surgery in Israel

The fast spread of the Delta variation in more than 90 nations was attributed to ‘enhanced replication fitness’ and ‘lower sensitivity’ to neutralising bodies, which were generated either by spontaneous infection or immunizations. In addition, the researchers looked at outbreaks among nearly 9,000 fully vaccinated healthcare workers in three Delhi hospitals. Despite receiving both doses of the Covishield vaccination, 218 staff at these facilities had symptomatic illnesses. The Delta variation was found to be 5.45 times more common in this cohort than other variants.