Dubai Duty Free Draw: Two expats win 1 million US dollar each

Dubai: A Saudi Arabian national and an Australian national have won 1 million US dollar at the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion. The draw was held at Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport on Wednesday.

Tariq A, a Saudi national based in n Manama, Bahrain won the fortune in Millennium Millionaire Series 367 with ticket number 3279, which he purchased online on August 17. He is the 10th Saudi Arabian national to have won prize since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Also Read: Gulf country allows direct entry of expats from three countries

Reza Dole, an Australian national based in Dubai won 1 million dollar in the Millennium Millionaire Series 368 with ticket number 4548, which he purchased online on August 28. Earlier in September 2019 he had won a Bentley Continental GT (Camel Linen) car. He is the eighth Australian national to win the raffle draw.

Jamil Murad, a Pakistani national based in Dubai, won a Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic 5.0 (Lantau Bronze) car in Finest Surprise Series. Dhanasekar Balasundaram, an Indian national based in Abu Dhabi, won a BMW F 850 GS Adventure (Kalamata Metallic Matt) motorbike and Baurzhan, a Kazakh national based in Kazakhstan, won a BMW R nineT Scrambler (Aluminum) motorbike.