Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The domestic currency slipped against the US dollar and UAE dirham in the forex market. Strengthening of the US dollar and muted opening of the Indian share market weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian currency at 73.48 against the dollar. During trading, it fell further to 73.65, registering a decline of 23 paise from its previous close. On Tuesday, the Indian rupee settled at 73.42 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee is at 20.08 against the UAE dirham.

The dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.02% to 92.53. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the Indian share market, as they offloaded shares worth Rs145.45 crore.