Gulf country allows direct entry of expats from three countries

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia lifted entry ban imposed on passengers from three countries. Saudi Arabia removed the UAE, Argentina and South Africa from its entry banned country list.

The Ministry of Interior in Saudi Arabia said that the new decision was taken based on the evaluation of the current Covid-19 situation. The new rule will come into effect from today.

‘The Ministry of Interior calls upon citizens wishing to travel to the countries to which travel is permitted to be careful, stay away from areas where the virus is spreading, and follow all precautionary measures, regardless of their destination’, said the Ministry in a statement.