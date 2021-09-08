Half-naked woman thrown off car, run over by vehicles in TN; act caught on CCTV

Coimbatore: A CCTV video showing a woman’s body being thrown out of a moving vehicle surfaced on Tuesday. According to the authorities, the event occurred in Coimbatore district in Tamil Nadu.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a half-naked body was found near Coimbatore’s Chinniampalayam check post. The grisly incident was caught on the site’s CCTV camera, which showed a body being tossed out of a Scorpio SUV onto the middle of the road. By the time the cops got on the scene, the woman’s face had become unrecognisable.

‘The body was run over by a few vehicles before police could reach the spot. Case registered u/s 174 CrPC and formed two special teams to identify the deceased,’ Coimbatore Police stated.

Also Read: IAS officer sends ‘vulgar’ WhatsApp stickers to Kerala woman reporter, booked

Police are also trying to figure out if the woman was alive or dead when she was thrown from the automobile. A murder case is being investigated. The Tamil Nadu Police Department is investigating the incident and using CCTV footage along the road to try to identify the Scorpio’s licence plate.