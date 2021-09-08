DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCelebrities DHLatest NewsdeathNEWScelebritiesImagesNewsInternationalEntertainmentMobile Apps

Hugh Jackman’s father passes away, actor pays tribute

Sep 8, 2021, 02:03 pm IST

Hugh Jackman announced the demise of his father, Christopher John Jackman, on Twitter along with an emotional note calling his father an ‘extraordinary.’

Sharing a photo of his father, the actor wrote: ‘In the early hours of Father’s Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away. And whilst there is deep sadness, I’m filled with such gratitude and love. My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he’s now at peace with God.’

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor wishes wife Mira Rajput on 27th birthday, calls her the centre of his universe

Hugh and his two brothers, Ian and Ralph, were raised by Christopher John Jackman as a single parent in Sydney, Australia. As per reports, megastar’s father Chris Jackman was a British-born, Cambridge-educated accountant and was believed to have been around 84 years old.

Tags
shortlink
Sep 8, 2021, 02:03 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button