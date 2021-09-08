‘Kosovo is not Kashmir, recognize us’: Kosovo President to India

Pristina: The President of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani has requested India to recognize the country. She in an interview given to WION said that Kosovo is not Kashmir.

‘We once again call upon the Indian government to first of all recognize the suffering of the people of Kosovo from the [Slobodan] Miloševi? genocide regime, and secondly, recognize the reality on the ground that is not going to change’, said Vjosa Osmani.

‘It’s just a matter of time when countries like India will join other democratic countries around the world in recognizing the sovereign independent Republic of Kosovo’, said Osmani.

Kosovo unilaterally declared independence from Serbia in 2008. India has till now not recognized the country as it was concerned that a parallel would be drawn between Kosovo and Kashmir. Several countries are also yet to recognize Kosovo.

The Kosovan leader said that her country declared independence within international law and does not compare to any other place around the world. How Kosovo became independent makes it different from other regions, including Kashmir, asserted Osmani.

‘It is extremely important for us that we have healthy and active ties with the Indian government, the Indian people. I do hope that we are going to have a chance to at least meet, so that the Indian officials can hear our side of the story. It’s a story of suffering, perseverance, but also of immense hope for the future’, she further added.

‘We are free and independent today and I truly hope that we can sit down with the Indian government so that we can discuss how we can enhance our relations. We are trying to reach out and I do hope that we will have a positive response. I think listening to other’s argument that the least that anyone should do. Listening to our side of the story, which the truth that has been confirmed by the international courts, is what we hope to be able to tell the Indian government’, she said.