Probe panel issues warrant against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh

Mumbai: Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh was given a bailable warrant by an investigation committee led by a retired High Court judge on Tuesday for failing to appear before it. In March, this year, the Maharashtra government appointed Justice (retd) Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal to head a one-member panel to investigate charges of corruption levelled by Param Bir Singh against then-state home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Param Bir Singh had been summoned several times by the commission to appear before it, but he had neglected to do so. As a result, the panel issued a bailable warrant against him, a government lawyer stated.

Param Bir Singh had already been fined three times by the commission for failing to appear before it – 5,000 in June and 25,000 on two occasions last month.

In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray days after being demoted as Mumbai police commissioner and moved to the Home Guards in March, Singh alleged that Anil Deshmukh used to solicit police officials to collect money from restaurant and bar owners in Mumbai.

NCP leader Anil Deshmukh, who resigned as state home minister in April, has refuted the accusations. The accusations levelled against Deshmukh by a senior IPS officer are being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).