‘Some people propagating misinformation about MSP’: Agricultural Minister announces the MSP hike for Rabi crops

New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, accused that some people are propogating ‘misinformation’ about minimum support price after the farm laws were introduced. Minimum Support Price(MSP) is the rate at which the government buys grain from farmers.

The Union Cabinet announced today, that the minimum support price for six rabi crops, for the current crop year. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

‘MSP on six crops for Rabi season was decided today. It has increased by 100% for wheat, mustard for 2022-23- Rs 2015 and Rs 5050 respectively. For barley, it’s gone up to Rs 1635; Rs 5230 quintal for chana and Rs 5500 for masoor dal’: minister said. The rate of the Safflower was 5,327 in 2021-22 and now it increases by 50 per cent and with Rs 5,441′,: he added.

The Union Minister also claimed that the rate of MSP and procurement of crops on MSP are increasing continuously after the implementation of farm laws. He accused that some people are trying to spread misinformation that MSP will be stopped, while holding a press meet.

Farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws, Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, since they have been passed by the Centre.

As per CCEA, the increase in MSP is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement of fixing the MSPs, at a level of at least 1.5 times of the all-India weighted average cost of production, targeting a reasonably fair remuneration for the farmers.

