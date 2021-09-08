State transport body to run 1,000 extra buses for Ganesha festival

Bengaluru: Due to government restrictions over the Padnemic, most people will return to their hometowns within Karnataka and in neighbouring states after celebrating the Gowri-Ganesha festivals low-key. To meet the demand, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) announced on Tuesday that it would operate 1,000 additional buses on Thursday and Friday.

‘Later, special buses will be operated from intra and inter-State places to Bengaluru on September 12,’ said a release.

Read also: UP MLA demands ‘Namaz Room’ in Assembly building

According to the press release, four or more passengers can receive a discount of 5% on the fare when they buy tickets in a single ticket, and a discount of 10% is offered on the return journey ticket when onward and downward trips are booked simultaneously.