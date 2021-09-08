Taliban ban sports for women, as it exposes their body

Kabul: Taliban has said that women will not be allowed in sports events as it exposes their bodies. Ahmadullah Wasiq, deputy head of the Taliban’s cultural commission said that sports activities were not necessary for women.

‘I don’t think women will be allowed to play cricket since it is not necessary for women to play cricket. In cricket, people may find themselves in a scenario where their face and body are exposed. Women are not allowed to be viewed in this way in Islam. It is the age of the media, therefore there will be images and films, and people will watch them. “Islam and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan forbid women from playing cricket or other sports in which they are exposed’, said Wasiq.

Earlier this week, the Taliban announced that only a woman teacher would be allowed to teach female students, but that if it was not possible, elderly males of excellent character might fill in. Taliban also ordered to separate classrooms for boys and girls.