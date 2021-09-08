These are the benefits of having regular sex and also bad effects of not having it

As per several researches, having regular sex can result in certain health benefits, including improved immune system function, reduced blood pressure, lower stress levels, and less risk of cardiovascular events.

But it is a fact that every couple goes through a sexual drought occasionally due to several reasons. The reasons could be because of work pressure, pains and complications after childbirth, running after the baby all day long, tiredness, health issues, or simply because of a lack of interest.

But not having sex for a long time can have an effect on your health. The following are some of the things you may notice when you stop having sex.

1. Stress increases: As per sexologists, sex reduces stress. An active sex life can make you happier and healthier. Sexual activity increases the release of endorphins and oxytocin in the body. These are not just hormones but also neurotransmitters that help regulate stress, mood and sleep. Not having sex may reduce endorphin and oxytocin release in the body, which in turn can shoot up your stress levels.

2. Your heart may go weak: Research says people who have sex once a month or less get heart disease more often than those who have it twice a week or so.

3. Immunity weakens: Weekly sex seems to boost your immune system compared to those who have it less often. Part of the reason may be that it raises levels of a germ-fighting substance called immunoglobulin A, or IgA. People who had sex more than twice a week had lower levels of IgA than those who had no sex.

4. May affect heart health: Having sex regularly keeps your body healthy. Sexual activity is considered to be a good form of cardio exercise and is linked with improved cardiovascular health. So not having sex for a long duration of time affect the health of the heart.

5.Can lead to prostate cancer: As per studies, men who ejaculated less than seven times a month were more likely to get prostate cancer compared to those who did it at least 21 times a month.

6. Can cause aches and body pain: Sex is a good medicine to cure the pains and body aches. Orgasm causes your body to release endorphins and other hormones that can help ease head, back, and leg aches. They may help arthritis pain and menstrual cramps.

7. Blood Pressure may increase: Sex helps to reduce blood pressure. Sex gives us aerobic and muscle-building exercise and also it eases anxiety.

Sexual activity has the potential to improve or maintain health on different levels but this does not mean that you have to have sex to be healthy or stay healthy. Each person has different desires and needs when it comes to sex. If you find yourself in a dry spell, take the time to get to know your own personal desires.