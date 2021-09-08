‘Tough hour for me & my family’: Akshay after his mother gets hospitalised

On Tuesday, Akshay Kumar took to social media to thank his fans. Akshay confirmed that his mother, Aruna Bhatia, has been ill, and thanked his fans for their concern. ‘Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom’s health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help,’ he wrote in his message. Akshay also added an emoji of folded hands to his post.

The actor arrived in Mumbai from London on Monday morning. He returned without his family, his wife Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara. According to reports, Aruna had been admitted to an ICU at a Mumbai hospital and Akshay had cut short his trip to the US to be there for her.

Earlier Akshay was in the UK filming his upcoming Cinderella, directed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Vashu Bhagnani.

Read also: Data leak case: Government fines Vodafone Idea Rs 27 lakhs

Akshay posted a picture from London in August. After finishing his quarantine, he stepped out to tour the city. ‘Just finished my quarantine in London today and stepped out for some fresh air,’ he wrote, attaching a picture of him riding a bike through a boulevard. Additionally, Akshay mentioned how his cycling session surrounded by lush green trees reminded him of Ratlam Ki Galiyan in Madhya Pradesh, India. ‘One look around and I was immediately transported to Ratlam which I remember visiting as a child during my summer vacations. Anywhere I’d see, I could see green Missing Ratlam ki galiyaan,’ he added.

Recently, he starred in Ranjit M Tewari’s spy thriller Bell Bottom. BellBottom was released in theaters on August 19. Akshay plays a R&AW agent in the film. It is based on the plane hijackings that swept India in the early 1980s. Lara Dutta Bhupathi portrays former prime minister Indira Gandhi, who was in power at the time. Vaani Kapoor also appears in the movie. The next films he will appear in are Prithiviraj, Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, Ram Setu, and Raksha Bandhan.