DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSNature & WildlifeInternationalSpecial

‘Tsunami alert’ after powerful earthquake strikes capital

Sep 8, 2021, 12:02 pm IST
earthquake
earthquake tremors shocks people

On Tuesday night, a powerful earthquake struck southern Mexico, near the resort of Acapulco, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City nearly 200 miles away. Power outages were reported after the quake.

A number of people posted videos of buildings shaking when the quake struck. A preliminary USGS earthquake report says the 7.0 magnitude quake struck inland about 48 kilometers (30 miles) from Puerto Madero in Guerrero state, approximately 8 kilometers (about 5 miles) east-southeast of Pueblo Madero.

Read more: Army drops all charges against anti-Muslim monk in Myanmar

In the immediate aftermath of the earthquake, no reports have come in. Some parts of Mexico City felt the ground shake for nearly a minute during the earthquake. At this point, there hasn’t been any damage reported.

 

 

Tags
shortlink
Sep 8, 2021, 12:02 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button