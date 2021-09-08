‘Tsunami alert’ after powerful earthquake strikes capital

On Tuesday night, a powerful earthquake struck southern Mexico, near the resort of Acapulco, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City nearly 200 miles away. Power outages were reported after the quake.

A M7.0 quake occurred near Acapulco tonight. The location and focal mechanism are consistent with being part of the plate boundary where the Cocos plate is goin under the North American plate. M7 is smaller than many subduction zones, but common in the Mexico subduction zone — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) September 8, 2021

Crazy stuff in Mexico City right now #earthquake pic.twitter.com/A8mOYBtp9A — Ryan Scott (@ryanmscott1) September 8, 2021

A number of people posted videos of buildings shaking when the quake struck. A preliminary USGS earthquake report says the 7.0 magnitude quake struck inland about 48 kilometers (30 miles) from Puerto Madero in Guerrero state, approximately 8 kilometers (about 5 miles) east-southeast of Pueblo Madero.

JUST IN ? Power flashes seen in Mexico as powerful earthquake hits the city. pic.twitter.com/9CmURK3tzm — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 8, 2021

Read more: Army drops all charges against anti-Muslim monk in Myanmar

In the immediate aftermath of the earthquake, no reports have come in. Some parts of Mexico City felt the ground shake for nearly a minute during the earthquake. At this point, there hasn’t been any damage reported.