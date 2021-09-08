UAE Embassy issues alert for India

Dubai: The UAE Embassy in India has issued an advisory for all visitors and clients. The Embassy asked everyone to access the official website for necessary information.
‘Pls avoid visiting suspicious sites, @UAEembassyIndia shall not be responsible if any damage occurs’, tweeted UAE Embassy.
Earlier, last month some conmen posing as UAE embassy authorities sold fake flight approval letters. The fraudsters used a fake website to tout approval letters to UAE residents stranded in India and wishing to return to the UAE.
