Vijay to do a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan’s film with Atlee: Reports

Superstar Vijay is one of the reasons why director Atlee has become the most bankable commercial director in the Tamil industry. It’s also true that Atlee’s film ‘Theri’ provided Vijay with much-needed solace following the box office disaster of his fantasy epic ‘Puli’ at the time.

Following the success of Theri, Atlee collaborated with Vijay in two more films. ‘Mersal’ had overtaken Theri’s collection, but ‘Bigil’ had outearned Mersal. And for the first time since his directorial debut Raja Rani in 2013, Atlee is working with a star who is not Vijay.

Also Read: Shikhar Dhawan, Ayesha Mukherjee part ways after 8 years of marriage

In Pune, the filmmaker is working on an unnamed project with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. According to the latest industry rumours, Vijay would make a cameo appearance in Atlee’s forthcoming flick. This isn’t the first time Vijay has done something like this for one of his director pals. The superstar has previously appeared in ‘Rowdy Rathore’ song ‘chinta ta ta chita chita.’

Last week, Shah Rukh Khan began filming for Atlee’s project in Pune. In the film, Nayanthara plays the female lead.