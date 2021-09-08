Virtual booking for Sabarimala temple opened

Thiruvananthapuram: The Travancore Devasom Board (TDB) announced that the virtual booking for visiting the Sabarimala temple will begin from Wednesday evening. The temple will open for devotees for five-days from September 17.

Devotees can log on to https://www.onlinetdb.com/tdbweb/dist/login to make reservations online. All people wishing to visit the temple must either have an RT-PCR certificate or should have taken both vaccine doses. Only 15,000 devotees will be allowed to visit the temple in a day.

Sabarimala temple is located on the mountain ranges of the Western Ghats at an elevation of 914 metres above sea level and is open five days a month. The annual pilgrimage season begins in the third week of November and lasts until the second week of January.