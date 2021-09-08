Woman requests cobra to leave her house; watch the viral video

Coimbatore: Video of a woman nudging a cobra that had entered her home has gone viral. The woman coaxed the snake with a soft voice to leave her house. Her gentle manner of speaking is similar to the way one speaks to a child.

The woman in Coimbatore is seen using a stick to nudge a snake that had entered the house. Rather than panic, she gently signaled it to go outside the gate. She even promised to feed the snake with milk later.

Take a look:

https://www.indiatoday.in/trending-news/story/woman-gently-requests-cobra-to-leave-her-house-in-coimbatore-viral-video-1850249-2021-09-07?jwsource=cl

Additionally, the video showed the snake slithering outside the house. Using kind words, the woman encouraged the animal to avoid the house and further human contact for its own safety.

The motherly behavior of the woman towards the snake, filled with love, has gone viral on several social media platforms.