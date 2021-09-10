5th Test match between India and England cancelled

Manchester: England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) cancelled the fifth and final Test between India and England. The match was scheduled to start on Friday at Manchester.

‘Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be cancelled’, the ECB said in a statement.

‘Due to fears of a further increase in the number of Covid cases inside the camp, India is unable to field a team and will regrettably instead forfeit the match’, it added.

Earlier, three of Indian supporting staff including head coach Ravi Shastri were tested Covid-19 positive. But all Indian players had returned with negative RT-PCR results on Thursday.