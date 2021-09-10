‘A woman can’t be a minister, they should give birth’: Taliban leader

Kabul: Taliban spokesperson Sayed Zekrullah Hashimi has made it clear that there will no women in the cabinet. In an interview given to TOLO News, the Taliban leader said that women can’t be ministers, they should give birth.

‘A woman can’t be a minister; it is like you put something on her neck that she can’t carry. It is not necessary for women to be in the cabinet – they should give birth. Women protesters can’t represent all women in Afghanistan’, Hashimi said.

We do not consider them half. What kind of half? The half itself is misdefined here. The half means here that you keep them in the cabinet and nothing more. And if you violate her rights, not an issue. Over the last 20 years, whatever was said by this media, the US, and its puppet government in Afghanistan, was it anything but prostitution in offices?, he said as a reply to interviewer’s remark that women are half of the society.

‘I do not mean all Afghan women. The four women protesting in the streets, they do not represent the women of Afghanistan. The women of Afghanistan are those who give birth to the people of Afghanistan, educates them on Islamic ethics’, he further added.

Earlier another leader of the group had compared a woman without Hijab to a sliced melon. Earlier this week, the Taliban announced that only a woman teacher would be allowed to teach female students, but that if it was not possible, elderly males of excellent character might fill in. The Taliban had also ordered to separate classes based on gender, or at least separated by a curtain. Taliban has also imposed a ban on women to participate in sports. Ahmadullah Wasiq, deputy head of the Taliban’s cultural commission said that sports activities were not necessary for women.