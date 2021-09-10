Akshay Kumar to resume shooting for new film, post his mother’s demise: Reports

Akshay Kumar was in UK filming Cinderella when his mother Aruna Bhatia became ill and was taken to a Mumbai hospital’s intensive care unit. On September 6, the actor quickly hurried to the bay. Akshay’s mother died two days later, on September 8. He took to Twitter to inform his followers that his mother had died and he was in ‘unbearable grief.’

Although Akshay Kumar had left his film’s shooting in the United Kingdom in the middle, a true professional like him adheres to the adage that ‘the show must go on.’ Akshay will allegedly return to the UK today (September 10) to finish filming his picture, since the production unit incurs significant costs when filming is suspended.

A source shared with a leading daily, ‘Akshay is a thorough professional and believes in the saying that show must go on. He also understands the gravity of the financial scenario when the film shoots are put on hold, especially in tough times like the ongoing pandemic – since 100s of people are involved in the production team and crew. He was with his mother in her last few days, performed all the rituals over the last couple of days and is now all ready to resume work.’

According to the source, Akshay will depart for the United Kingdom this morning and will start filming after adhering to local quarantine rules.